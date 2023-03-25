Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 10,868 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

