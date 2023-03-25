Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,951 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 846,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,094,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

