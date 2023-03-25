Opus Capital Group LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of AVXL opened at $8.72 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

