Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.