Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
