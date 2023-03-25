Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

