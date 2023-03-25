Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

