O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

ORLY opened at $810.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $820.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.87. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.