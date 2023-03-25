ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.42.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
