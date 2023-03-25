OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Cap of $130.93 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $130.93 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

