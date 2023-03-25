Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, insider Robert G. Coradi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $333,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,191.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert G. Coradi acquired 2,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,400.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,190 shares of company stock worth $89,010 and have sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

