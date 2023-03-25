PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Bank of America

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

