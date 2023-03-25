PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.83 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.45). Approximately 263,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,544,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.45).

PetroTal Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.17.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

