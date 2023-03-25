Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Shares Down 2.3%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 8,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

