Piper Sandler Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $27.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.88.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

