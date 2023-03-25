Pirate Chain Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and approximately $123,847.18 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,942,827 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

