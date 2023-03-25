Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Featured Stories

