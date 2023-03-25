Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $115.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.70.

NYSE:PII opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

