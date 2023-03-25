Polkadot (DOT) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00021678 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $5.42 billion and $118.06 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,296,638,057 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.

