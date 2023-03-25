PotCoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $305,368.79 and $90.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00334112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,932 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

