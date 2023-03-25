Powerledger Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.82 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $86.82 million and $1.85 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.43 or 0.25979995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010147 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

