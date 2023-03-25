Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,897 Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WINC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WINC opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

