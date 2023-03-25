Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.81% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,948,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.