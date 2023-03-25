Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth $3,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tritium DCFC by 133.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 355,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tritium DCFC by 614.3% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tritium DCFC

DCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.