Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth $3,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tritium DCFC by 133.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 355,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tritium DCFC by 614.3% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tritium DCFC Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.