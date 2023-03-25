Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,527,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.