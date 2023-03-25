Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.63 Billion Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,634,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after buying an additional 261,158 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

