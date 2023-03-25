Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

PROF opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Institutional Trading of Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.