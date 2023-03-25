ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 1.6%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$6.10. 4,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.