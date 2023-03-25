Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0015

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and $1.08 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00332857 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.25 or 0.26035798 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010169 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,049,687,155 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.