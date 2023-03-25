Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
