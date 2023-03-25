Purus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. 2,769,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,698. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

