Purus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $508.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

