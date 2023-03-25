Purus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 4.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 206,679 shares during the period.

FTCS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,497. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

