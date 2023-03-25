Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

