Purus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.42. 3,269,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.51 and a 200 day moving average of $239.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

