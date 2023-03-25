Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nicox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nicox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Nicox Price Performance

NICXF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Nicox has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Featured Stories

