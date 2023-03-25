Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,085.20

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,606.59 and $182,085.20 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00199764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,590.48 or 1.00031529 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00002002 USD and is up 100.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,702.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

