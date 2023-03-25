Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RRC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NYSE:RRC opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

