Raymond James Cuts LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target to $2.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LumiraDx
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.