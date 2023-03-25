Raymond James Cuts LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target to $2.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LumiraDx by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

