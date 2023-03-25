Raymond James Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.22.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 60.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

