RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $10.11. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 191,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 61.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

