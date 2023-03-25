Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $300,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $233.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

