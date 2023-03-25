Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 274.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

