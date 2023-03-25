Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $95.05 million and $1.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00199759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,574.60 or 1.00028191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09665613 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,835,749.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

