Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 25th (CRL, ERF, FRO, HTHT, OLP, PFGC, SAIC, TARO, TXP, UBA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 25th:
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.