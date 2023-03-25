Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 25th (CRL, ERF, FRO, HTHT, OLP, PFGC, SAIC, TARO, TXP, UBA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 25th:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

