Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 25th (CRL, ERF, FRO, HTHT, OLP, PFGC, SAIC, TARO, TXP, UBA)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 25th:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.