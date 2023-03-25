Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 70,451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,557,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 1,591,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,639,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

