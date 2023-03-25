Reviewing Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) and Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) and Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rentokil Initial and Rentokil Initial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rentokil Initial $3.07 billion 4.18 $361.93 million N/A N/A Rentokil Initial $4.59 billion 3.78 $287.03 million N/A N/A

Rentokil Initial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rentokil Initial.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Rentokil Initial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rentokil Initial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rentokil Initial and Rentokil Initial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rentokil Initial 1 1 2 0 2.25 Rentokil Initial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Rentokil Initial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rentokil Initial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rentokil Initial and Rentokil Initial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Rentokil Initial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rentokil Initial pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers. The company also provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and laundering of workwear, uniforms, cleanroom uniforms, and protective equipment. Further, the company installs and services interior and exterior plant displays, flowers, replica foliage, Christmas decorations, and ambient scenting for commercial businesses; offers property care services consisting of damp proofing, property conservation, and woodworm and wood rot treatment; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist industrial cleaning and disinfection services, including the professional and discreet disinfection of areas that have been exposed to bio-hazardous situations, such as crime and trauma scenes, prison cells, void properties, emergency vehicles, and healthcare establishments. Additionally, it offers a range of healthcare waste management services comprising the collection, disposal, and recycling of hazardous and offensive waste produced by businesses and organizations associated with the provision of healthcare; and color-coded sharps disposal bins to deal with various types of waste. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care. The company was founded by Harold Maxwell-Lefroy in 1925 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.