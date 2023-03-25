RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.94.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $241.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.40. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $390.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.