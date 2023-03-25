RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.