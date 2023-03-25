Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.58 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day moving average of $341.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

