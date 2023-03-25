Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

